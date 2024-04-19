How low can they go? Parents from a Toronto 'alternative' elementary school pull their kids out to stage... a pro-Hamas demonstration?

E-transfer (Canada):

Going back to last October, we’ve all witnessed appalling displays of hatred on the streets of cities worldwide as pro-Hamas supporters act out violently while chanting genocidal slogans such as "From the river to the sea," "intifada," and "go back to Europe."

So, what do the terrorism supporters do for an encore?

How about this: Rebel News was tipped off that some parents at the Grove Community School in Toronto have been removing their elementary age children on certain days to stage pro-Hamas demonstrations. We visited the school last Tuesday and did not witness such a demonstration, although Rebel News has obtained photographs of previous pro-Hamas protests by the pint-sized set, some of whom were brandishing Palestinian flags.

Meanwhile, other parents have expressed concerns. One parent emailed Rebel News and stated the following: “The Grove Community School is upstairs from Alexander Muir Gladstone Public School. The Alex/Gladstone parents are all furious. The first protest was on school property during school hours. Students were subjected to witnessing it from classroom windows.”

We reached out to the principal of both schools, Alan Malolos, but he did not return our message. However, Rebel News acquired the following statement that Malolos issued to parents, guardians, and caregivers:

Further to the message we shared last week, we wanted to provide some additional information with regard to the possibility of additional protests occurring outside our school in the weeks ahead. This is important information for our school community and parents/guardians/caregivers are strongly encouraged to discuss the contents of this letter with their child(ren). We have been made aware that a walkout lead by parents in our community may possibly take place this coming Tuesday, April 2, or Thursday, April 4. It is expected to take place off school property. It's important to note that the TDSB [Toronto District School Board] and the schools are not involved in organizing this walkout, nor are we in a position to permit it or stop it from occurring. As always, our top priority is the safety of our students and staff. As a reminder, students under the age of 18 require parental permission to leave class. Any students who do not attend class will be marked absent, and it is important to note that once students leave school property, we cannot supervise them. We recognize that these events can impact many of our community members, including those who do not participate. Please know we will continue to check in with students and provide support and resources as needed. Access to professional support services will be available at school for support. As always, if your child or family needs any support or has additional questions or concerns, we encourage you to please reach out to the school office.

The TDSB issued a similarly worded statement to Rebel News.

Yet, we ponder: if these protests were about, say, demonstrating against the experimental COVID-19 vaccines or showing support for the freedom convoy, would those protests be tolerated in such a laissez-faire manner?

Of note, the Grove Community School seems to be an entity that was concocted in a petri dish of Marxism and wokeism. When it opened in 2009, here’s how BlogTO described it: “What happens when you mix environmentalism, social justice and community activism with elementary education? You get the Grove Community School... as part of this process, the school will establish an open and collaborative community where students, teachers, parents and community members will help determine its guiding values, principals and curriculum.”

Keep in mind this is a Junior Kindergarten to Grade 6 elementary school. Perhaps we’re being insensitive and/or square, but shouldn’t the guiding concern for students of this age be the Three Rs as opposed to “environmentalism, social justice, and community activism”?

But it would appear that indoctrination trump's education at the Grove Community School. And shame on those parents who are teaching their clueless children how to embrace hatred at such an early age.