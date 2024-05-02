Kenny Chiu blasts Liberal MP for benefiting from foreign influence

'If I had observed disinformation propagated against him, character assassination, I would actually stand to defend him...unfortunately that was not the case...I was basically alone,' Chiu said.

The former Conservative MP for Steveston-Richmond East called out the riding's Liberal MP, Parm Bains, for amplifying Chinese state disinformation campaigns against him during this testimony before the House ethics committee.

The disinformation against Chiu was fomented in Chinese media and Chinese social media platforms like WeChat.
Parm Bains is the current Liberal MP for the British Columbia riding formerly held by Chiu after being elected in 2021. Bains sits on the ethics committee and was present for Chiu’s testimony.

According to Chiu, the experience of being a target of a foreign influence campaign the Prime Minister's Office was both aware of and amplifying left him questioning his deeply held beliefs about Canada.

Chiu was a star witness at April's Foreign Interference Commission which examined foreign state actors' attempts to influence the 2019 and 2021 general elections.

