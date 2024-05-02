Kenny Chiu blasts Liberal MP for benefiting from foreign influence

E-transfer (Canada):

The former Conservative MP for Steveston-Richmond East called out the riding's Liberal MP, Parm Bains, for amplifying Chinese state disinformation campaigns against him during this testimony before the House ethics committee.

The disinformation against Chiu was fomented in Chinese media and Chinese social media platforms like WeChat.

Remember this.

Former CPC MP Kenney Chiu tells the Commission he severed ties with family in Hong Kong to protect them when he entered politics.



He says he feels betrayed by the Canadian government, that knew all about his targeting by the CCP and did nothing.



"I was drowning, and they were… pic.twitter.com/mWAKSxf9fD — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 3, 2024

Parm Bains is the current Liberal MP for the British Columbia riding formerly held by Chiu after being elected in 2021. Bains sits on the ethics committee and was present for Chiu’s testimony.

“If I had observed disinformation propagated against him, character assassination, I would actually stand to defend him...unfortunately that was not the case...I was basically alone," Chiu said.

Again. @RmdKenny calls out the poor moral character of his Liberal opponent Parm Bains, who amplified the CCP disinfo campaign against him.



" If I had observed disinformation propagated against him, character assassination, I would actually stand to defend him...unfortunately… pic.twitter.com/O4kyNZ61bE — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) May 1, 2024

According to Chiu, the experience of being a target of a foreign influence campaign the Prime Minister's Office was both aware of and amplifying left him questioning his deeply held beliefs about Canada.

The Liberals had a fake news Buffalo Chronicle article pulled off FB because the PMO said it jeopardized the election, but left @RmdKenny to swing in the wind when the PMO was fully aware of CCP disinfo targeting him.



" It touches my very inner identity to its core because I… pic.twitter.com/wtil4tbC9J — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) May 1, 2024

Chiu was a star witness at April's Foreign Interference Commission which examined foreign state actors' attempts to influence the 2019 and 2021 general elections.