House Republicans announce massive investigation into President Joe Biden over a host of alleged crimes

Shortly after being predicted to take control of the House, Republicans have announced plans on investigating President Joe Biden and his colleagues.

Reps. James Comer and Jim Jordan alleged on Thursday that President Joe Biden was actively involved in overseas business dealings with his son Hunter. Citing whistleblowers who came forward with details about Biden’s alleged dealings, Comer alleged that the Biden family “flourished and became millionaires by simply offering access to the family.”

"Was Joe Biden directly involved with Hunter Biden's business deals, and is he compromised? That's our investigation," Comer said.

Comer is set to chair the House Oversight Committee, and Jordan will chair the House Judiciary Committee.

According to the duo, Hunter and his father participated in “waste, fraud, and abuse” in their business dealings. The House Republicans will be releasing a report later Thursday to outline their findings thus far, which they say shows evidence of conspiracy of defrauding the United States, wire fraud, violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act, money laundering, tax evasion, and numerous other crimes.

House Republicans have announced a massive investigation into Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/8wjOyjKUxp — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 17, 2022

Speaking on Fox News on Tuesday, as reported by Politico, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who is expected to be the new House Speaker, stated a list of possible investigations into the Democrat president, ranging from Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan to the immigrant crisis at the southern border.

Minutes later, Republican Reps. Jim Jordan and James Comer discussed plans to investigate the Hunter Biden laptop and illegal firearm controversy. “We are going to make it very clear that this is now an investigation of President Biden,” Comer stated at the time, referring to a planned Republican press conference Thursday.

House Republicans have threatened to investigate Biden and his administration shortly after his inauguration in 2020, and following the projected retaking of the House majority on Wednesday, they will have the ability to do so.

McCarthy referenced investigations into the origin of the COVID-19 virus, the administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ job performance; and potential terrorists coming across the border.

“What do they have planned? Who are they talking to, and why are they here? That is just the start,” McCarthy said of possible investigations on undocumented immigrants.

Republicans will only have a slim House majority, and if McCarthy is set to become House speaker, his vote margins for executing plans will be slimmer than those predicted prior to the midterm elections.

“We have to work as a team, or we’ll lose as individuals,” McCarthy told host Sean Hannity. “And I believe this conference will rally together.”