Protest erupts at Ontario high school over sexual indoctrination in the classroom

Stephen Lewis Secondary School gets its name from one of the biggest Canadian lefties in Canadian political history. Yet, we ponder if Mr. Lewis himself would be shocked and disturbed by what’s going on at the Thornhill, Ont. high school that bears his name.

Indeed, just how bad can it get regarding transanity in the classroom? Well, would you believe a teacher allegedly showing transgender-themed pornography in a Humanities class? Or students allegedly being suspended for stating there are only two genders?

These are the disturbing allegations regarding what’s going on at Stephen Lewis Secondary School just north of Toronto.

At a recent protest staged by concerned citizens and attended by hundreds of students of the school, we spoke with several pupils who confirmed that stating there are only two genders means a visit to the principal’s office, the end-result being a detention – or even a suspension!

None of the students we spoke with had seen the infamous transgender porn which was allegedly shown in a Grade 12 Humanities class taught by James Hathaway. It should be noted that Mr. Hathaway heads up the school’s Gay Straight Alliance club.

We did reach out by phone and email several times to Hathaway as well as the school’s principal. We were told to send our queries to the communications department of the York District School Board. We acquiesced, and our latest correspondence was as follows: “I haven't heard back from anyone at the board yet regarding the story I am working on re: the allegations that a teacher at Stephen Lewis Secondary School, Mr. Hathaway, had screened what's been described to me as ‘transgender pornography’ in his Humanities class. I am hoping to confirm if this is indeed a matter of fact."

“As well, I was told that shortly after my voicemail and email to Mr. Hathaway yesterday, he abruptly left the school. Is this correct? I just phoned the school but was told again to reach out to you for information. Also, when covering the demonstration at the school yesterday, several students confirmed that punishment via a detention or even a suspension is handed out by the principal if anyone says there are only two genders. If this is the case, can you explain the reason for this policy?”

And on Friday, we received a very short reply from the school board's Licinio Miguelo which simply stated the following: “The allegations in your email are false.”

A request regarding follow-up queries was ignored by the YRDSB.

At time of recording, we were still waiting on video evidence from a student in Mr. Hathaway's class. This student allegedly captured scenes of the transgender porn.

We will continue to pursue this story, because suddenly this tale has just gotten bigger and potentially more ominous: namely, if the allegations of the protesters and students are indeed true, then it would appear we might just have a coverup on our hands via the publicly-funded school and the school board.