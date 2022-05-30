How does immigration affect housing and inflation? | Roman Baber joins Ezra Levant

On a recent episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we spoke with Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidate Roman Baber about some of the most pressing issues currently facing Canadians.

From the steady government encroachment on civil liberties to rising levels of inflation, Mr. Baber offered his perspective on what needs to happen in order for Canadians to be able to prosper again.

Responding to a question from Ezra on immigration levels and how they relate to inflation and Canada's housing crisis, Mr. Baber stated:

“I think that it's important for the Conservative Party to dispel any history of being anti-immigration and embrace lawful legal immigration at the same time. I think it's a necessary thing for Canada because we have an aging demographic and we have a shrinking labour force... “So instead of thinking just on the demand side, we should be thinking on the supply side of housing... We have a political and ideological issue whereby we are precluded from allowing supply to catch up with demand. But I'd like to stress again, I speak to a lot of small business owners who tell me that their greatest challenge right now is staffing, and this is not just bad for our economy, it's very bad for the cost of living. And so I'm of the view that we need to encourage lawful immigration, but that supply of housing needs to start catching up with demand.”

