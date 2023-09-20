Doubts over evidence and motives grow as day 11 of Tamara Lich's trial concludes

E-transfer (Canada):

The 11th day of Tamara's Lich's and Chris Barber's trial in Ottawa, ON, started with procedural delays, something unexpected for a case that has lasted more than two weeks.

A significant pivot occurred a few months ago when the Justice Department replaced Moiz Karimjee, the Crown Prosecutor. With connections to the Liberal party and questionable online behavior, Karimjee’s removal signified an effort to streamline the process.

Central to today's proceedings was the testimony of Kim Ayotte, Ottawa City Manager in charge of emergencies. Ayotte's insights primarily revolved around the city's interactions with the convoy, yet notably, he never had any direct contact with Lich.

He did mention a brief, constructive interaction with Barber about maintaining communication and relocating some trucks. However, Ayotte's prolonged description of his personal observations did not seem pertinent to the charges against the two defendants.

Both Lich and Barber are charged with crimes related to their organizational roles with the 2022 Freedom Convoy. They are both charged with mischief, obstructing police, intimidation, and counselling others to commit mischief, obstructing police, and intimidation.

The trial's pace and the number of witnesses suggest a potential lack of substantial evidence. It raises the question of whether this extensive process is merely to avoid political embarrassment or if there's a genuine pursuit of justice.

The cost of the trial is also coming under scrutiny. With every individual in the courtroom, from the judge to the bureaucrats, being on the taxpayer's dime. Those seeking justice for other, arguably more pressing, crimes in Ottawa are left behind.