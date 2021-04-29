UPDATE: HUF Gym's doors still open, no police or bylaw crackdown

By David Menzies I WILL OPEN - CANADA Are you a small business who is still banned from opening in Canada, but plan to reopen your restaurant, store or gym anyway? Let us know, and we’ll report your breaking story. Simply fill out the form on this page with your details. Send

Last week, I had the chance to catch up with the co-owners of HUF Gym in Mississauga, Ontario. Teresa and Jonathon Heron were attending a rally in support of Peel Regional Police Sgt. Paul Brown, the officer who stood with the people outside of HUF Gym a few weeks back. Sergeant Brown was suspended in connection with his actions at HUF Gym, but has since returned to regular duty.

Since that last visit from Peel Regional Police, the fitness facility has been operating as normal without any visits from bylaw or the police.

They are directly going against the provincial restrictions and the police seem to have their back — so far.

We will be following this story for any updates, but in this case, no news is good news. These people would just like to run their business as usual.