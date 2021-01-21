Driver in Humboldt Broncos crash looks to avoid deportation

The Canadian Press / Kayle Neis

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, the former truck driver who caused the fatal Humboldt Broncos crash, has submitted paperwork detailing why he feels he should not be deported to India upon the conclusion of his prison term.

According to CP24, the Canada Border Services Agency will write a report that will either recommend Sidhu stay in the country or be deported to India.

Scott Thomas, father of Evan Thomas, an 18-year-old victim of the crash, made the following statement:

“I know for a fact that he'll never drive a semi again. I know for a fact that if he could take back what happened that day he would in a heartbeat. He would trade places with any one of those boys.”

Sidhu's lawyer, Michael Greene, argued last year that his client has "no prior criminal history, is well-educated, fluent in English and extremely remorseful."

Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to the charges of dangerous driving causing death and bodily harm.

The fatal crash took place in April 2018, killing 16 and injuring 13 others.