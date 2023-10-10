Hundreds gather in Edmonton to celebrate Hamas terrorism

As news of the large-scale atrocities against Israelis hit the Western media on Sunday, Edmonton's mayor, a former cabinet minister in Justin Trudeau's Liberal government, tweeted that Israel was 'targeting innocent civilians.'

Sunday evening, revellers blared music and amassed in Castle Downs Park for speeches and vehicle convoys to show support for Hamas terror attacks across Israel that have left close to 1,000 dead, thousands injured and hundreds held hostage in Gaza.

A massive Palestinian flag was unfurled on the grass in the park. At the same time, speakers claimed a human right to the wave of rapes, beheadings, shootings, arsons and kidnappings of civilians in Israel by Iranian-backed terrorists across Israel over the weekend.

"There is no such thing as an Israeli civilian."

Local Conservative MP Michael Cooper, whose riding includes Castle Downs, called chants of "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" a call to genocide.

During the vehicle convoy adjacent to the rally, two cars with Israeli flags circled the parking lot, resulting in multiple altercations with Hamas supporters.

However, Sohi has yet to denounce the pro-terror rally in support of a day of violence described as "Israel's 9/11."

Sohi previously brought in special notice bylaws to deal with Freedom Convoy horn honking during 2022's anti-covid mandate demonstrations.

To send a message that Canadians stand with Israel during the worst slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust, visit www.CanadaStandsWithIsrael.com.

