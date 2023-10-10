Hundreds gather in Edmonton to celebrate Hamas terrorism

E-transfer (Canada):

Sunday evening, revellers blared music and amassed in Castle Downs Park for speeches and vehicle convoys to show support for Hamas terror attacks across Israel that have left close to 1,000 dead, thousands injured and hundreds held hostage in Gaza.

Happening now in Edmonton, Canada: hundreds of pro Hamas terror apologists, making excuses for the butchery of innocent Israeli civilians. It's like a street festival.



Where is the political leadership in this city to denounce this evil display? https://t.co/OATnBuKKci pic.twitter.com/NHNWOnu9Cu — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 8, 2023

A massive Palestinian flag was unfurled on the grass in the park. At the same time, speakers claimed a human right to the wave of rapes, beheadings, shootings, arsons and kidnappings of civilians in Israel by Iranian-backed terrorists across Israel over the weekend.

Edmonton, Canada:



Pro-terror demonstrators justify savage rapes, murders, and kidnappings of Israeli civilians because the Palestinians didn't get their way at the UN. https://t.co/OATnBuKKci pic.twitter.com/hgguk7ZU2Y — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 9, 2023

"There is no such thing as an Israeli civilian."

Edmonton Canada:



Pro-Hamas demonstrators justify the slaughter of innocent Israeli civilians by claiming there's no such thing as an Israeli civilian.



No one is save from the butchery. https://t.co/OATnBuKKci pic.twitter.com/J3vteMUw03 — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 9, 2023

Local Conservative MP Michael Cooper, whose riding includes Castle Downs, called chants of "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" a call to genocide.

I never expected there would be a public call for genocide in my riding.



I am disgusted.



The victims of yesterday’s brutal attack were civilians. They were innocent men, women, and children who did nothing wrong.



I stand with Israel. pic.twitter.com/15510puIqr — Michael Cooper, MP (@Cooper4SAE) October 9, 2023

During the vehicle convoy adjacent to the rally, two cars with Israeli flags circled the parking lot, resulting in multiple altercations with Hamas supporters.

WATCH: From the Edmonton pro-Hamas celebration on Sunday night.



A Hamas supporter uses his small children to block a car with an Israeli flag so that another car could block the exit. https://t.co/tSdX1dPApU pic.twitter.com/TEwr8sMihh — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 10, 2023

As news of the large-scale atrocities against Israelis hit the Western media on Sunday, Edmonton's mayor, a former cabinet minister in Justin Trudeau's Liberal government, tweeted that Israel was "targeting innocent civilians."

Amarjit Sohi, Trudeau's former MP and now the mayor of Edmonton, won't criticize Hamas by name and won't call them terrorists.



But he will say that Israel is "targeting innocent civilians".



Sohi is a Hamas sympathizer.



What a gross, gross bigot. https://t.co/YvLOeMGqLX — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 9, 2023

However, Sohi has yet to denounce the pro-terror rally in support of a day of violence described as "Israel's 9/11."

Scenes from the Edmonton weekend convoy.



The city, run by a Trudeau stooge named Amarjeet Sohi, banned honking a few weeks ago.



To see and support our convoy coverage from across North America go to https://t.co/LicA9OoCaH pic.twitter.com/PUkTQnNEYN — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) February 26, 2022

Sohi previously brought in special notice bylaws to deal with Freedom Convoy horn honking during 2022's anti-covid mandate demonstrations.

As a Muslim, the murderous rampage of Hamas tears away at my very being.



They butchered a thousand people in the blink of an eye while their sycophants praised them for their “intifada.”



Rather than condemn the violence, millions of Muslims worldwide praised Hamas — a known… — Alex Dhaliwal (@westcdnfirst) October 9, 2023

