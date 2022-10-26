I wouldn’t be let in under NZ’s ‘opposing views’ ban, says Andrew Bolt

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto SIGN THE PETITION: Let Avi Yemini in Let the Aussie journalist report from New Zealand 25,266 signatures

Goal: 30,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

Sky News host Andrew Bolt has raised concerns over whether conservative Australians would be allowed into New Zealand after documents revealed Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini was banned from entering the country for having "a propensity to agitate people with opposing views".

Andrew Bolt questions whether he'd be allowed into Jacinda Ardern's NZ after documents revealed her cronies really banned me from entering the country for the alleged crime of having "a propensity to agitate people with opposing views".



FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/FY4D9kOrFR pic.twitter.com/rgfMNcpiTU — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) October 26, 2022

Talking to Yemini on The Bolt Report, the Sky News Australia broadcaster labelled the Jacinda Ardern government's decision to 'sinister' and questioned even if he would be allowed to enter New Zealand under the same political scrutiny.

"That's a real worry where the New Zealand government stops people from coming in if they've got opposing views," he said. "In which case I won't be visiting New Zealand any time soon because obviously I oppose their pernicious race politics for one. It's just crazy."

Bolt dismissed the notion pushed by media outlets that the decision wasn't politically motivated, noting documents obtained by Rebel News through freedom of information (FOI) indicate a clear political motive to stop Yemini from flying to Wellington to report on an anti-government protest in August.

"The documents say they want to stop you for your opposing views," he said. "Opposing views to the government's views, without actually saying what views we're talking about here. I mean that strikes me as extremely sinister. "That is indeed political censorship do you feel though if it was about your opposing views on lockdowns that a government should be justified in stopping you when you were there actually to report the views of others in New Zealand."

The FOI documents show the New Zealand government feared Yemini's “propensity to agitate people with opposing views”, not because of a minor criminal conviction, as widely reported by the media.

The bombshell documents also reveal how a media request and a subsequent report from The New Zealand Herald triggered the sequence of events which resulted in Yemini's ban.

The article published by the newspaper featured several unsupported claims and other misrepresentations of Yemini collected from the internet which were later cited by NZ authorities as facts in his case.

NZ immigration official Sarah Clifford advised Yemini at the time that his refusal was a 'decision of her own' after reading the story in The New Zealand Herald.

But a stunning Interpol leak from Wellington to its Canberra counterpart revealed that Police were actively seeking a reason to prohibit Yemini and colleague Rukshan Fernando from entering the country.