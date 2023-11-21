IDF says hospitals in Gaza used as Hamas command centers, releases interrogation footage

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has released new interrogation footage, alleging that hospitals in Gaza were used as command centers by Hamas and other Islamic terrorist organizations. This claim is based on recent activities and interviews conducted by the IDF's Intelligence Unit 504, which specializes in gathering intelligence from inside Gaza.

A senior official from Unit 504 stated that over 300 terrorists from various organizations were apprehended during ground operations and brought into Israeli territory for further interrogation. According to the official, information from these interrogations has been invaluable, leading to the elimination of operatives and ensuring the security of Israeli forces, the Daily Wire reported.

In one of the released videos, a captured terrorist claimed that Hamas operatives and members of other terrorist organizations were present inside the hospital, disguised as medical staff to blend in. The terrorist estimated seeing up to 100 other terrorists within the hospital, including in critical areas like the ICU.

IDF: Activity of the 504 Unit during war is revealed - A senior official in the 504 Unit: "So far, we have apprehended over 300 terrorists from the terrorist organizations during the ground operation who were brought into Israeli territory for further interrogations. The… pic.twitter.com/puNN5YaPUK — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) November 20, 2023

“I was in the Shifa Hospital. There were about 50,000 people who sought refuge. I was there, inside the hospital and I know the doctors there,” he said. “The doctors were furious because Hamas operatives and operatives of other terrorist organizations were inside the hospital.” The terrorist estimated that he saw up to as many as 100 other terrorists inside the hospital. He said that the terrorists were located “in the heart of the Shifa Hospital.”

Another video features Hamuda Riad Asad Shamalah, a Gazan resident who worked as an internet application engineer at the Hamas-run Ministry of Health in Gaza. Shamalah, who sought shelter at the Palestinian Red Crescent complex with approximately 40,000 other refugees, alleged that Hamas terrorists were operating from the complex and hiding weapons in mattresses. He expressed fear of retaliation from Hamas if he confronted them about their activities.

Interrogation of a detainee reveals that Hamas used the Palestinian Red Crescent building as an area to operate from. Asked why Hamas would use the compound, the person says "We became their human shields. It's obvious the IDF would not strike a place with 40,000 people in it." pic.twitter.com/0tmjMfRzNq — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) November 20, 2023

Shamalah also claimed that both Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists used Shifa Hospital as a hiding spot. He described the situation as using civilians as human shields, stating, "It’s obvious that the IDF would not strike a place with 40,000 people in it."

These revelations, according to the IDF, underscore the use of civilian infrastructure and human shields by terrorist organizations, complicating the dynamics of the conflict in Gaza. The IDF's release of this footage aims to substantiate its reports of the misuse of hospitals and other civilian facilities by Hamas and affiliated groups.