Illegal migrants travel a dangerous journey to achieve the American dream

Recently the mayor of New York, Eric Adams, mentioned that his city was being completely destroyed by aliens and that this would undermine their agencies. Yet, New York City is a sanctuary for immigrants from all over, especially from Texas, where illegal immigrants cross to seek asylum.

But this immigration problem will increase because Joe Biden announced that he was going to remove Title 42, which was introduced during the pandemic.

Title 42 is a part of U.S. law that gives the federal government the power to block or expel people from entering the country to prevent the introduction of communicable diseases.

On May 11, this title will be revoked and the authorities will lose an essential tool to stop the flow of illegal migrants.

These migrants from all over the world travel to South America to reach the Mexican and U.S. border.

South America is the port of entry for the latter since visas are either non-existent or easily accessible.

The problem happens when they reach Colombia. In order to cross the Colombia-Panama border, migrants must cross the dense forest of Darien. This place is one of the most dangerous roads in the world and many people have lost their lives over the years.

In recent years, migrant camps have been built to help these people cross and get to the American border in a safer way.

UNICEF, the United States of America, European Union, and IOM (Intergovernmental Organization of Migration) are actively involved with these mistrial camps. Taxpayers' money goes into this place without even knowing!

Michael Yon's been investigating this for a while. He describes the phenomenon as weaponized migration.

For the people who don’t know him, Michael Yon successfully completed Green Beret training at the age of 19. His Green Beret experience taught him the art of observing and surviving in the most dangerous environments on earth.

Combining his skills as a writer and a photographer, and with the encouragement of fellow veterans, Michael began his correspondent career by traveling to Iraq in December of 2004. That was the first step in his nearly twenty- year- journey, traveling the globe to report on world events firsthand.

He has traveled to more than 80 countries including China, India, Bhutan and Vietnam.