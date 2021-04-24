"Immunopassports" in Canada? Sheila and David discuss

By Rebel News Help fund our ATIPs Help cover the cost of our access to information requests. Donate

Rebel News previously obtained email documents showing Trudeau's Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland requesting information on "immunopassports," as early as April 2020.

They have already forced mask mandates and dozens of other health regulations on us. So why haven't they implemented these yet?

On a recent episode of Rebel News DAILY Livestream, hosts David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid shared why we haven't seen "immunopassports" implemented yet and what this could mean for Canadians.

