Freeland asked officials for info on “immunopassports” as early as April 2020

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

Trudeau's Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland requested information on “immunopassports,” as early as April 2020, according to an email sent last year.

An email dated April 22, 2020 from Thao Pham of the Privy Council Office was directed to Freeland and her staffers Adam Grech and Bud Sambasivam and contains responses to several questions.

One of those responses was to Freeland's question on serological testing as a basis for “immunopassports”:

How many countries have used sero testing for immunopassports?

Pham replied, in part:

Consideration of “immunopassports” or other similar approaches where individuals who have antibodies and are assumed to be immune to further infection could be cleared to start to return to work, etc. Although many jurisdictions have raised the idea, efforts to introduce immunopassports have been hindered by limitations with the sero tests to dat (such as inaccuracy of testing have hindered progress (e.g., UK))

You can read the full email below.

