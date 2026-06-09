'Like an arsonist with a bucket of water': Sheila Gunn Reid torches Carney's carbon tax victory lap

Mark Carney is taking a fake victory lap on the carbon tax after cutting the consumer carbon tax and temporarily removing the excise tax on gas and diesel — a combined saving of roughly 28 cents per litre.

Sheila Gunn Reid called out Carney's sham on Monday's Rebel Roundup.

The Liberals are “like an arsonist showing up at the scene of the fire with a bucket of water,” she said. “You did this. There never should have been these taxes to begin with.”

Temporary relief while Canadians are struggling with a cost-of-living crisis, Sheila argued, is simply damage control dressed up as generosity.

She was equally unimpressed by the Liberals' decision to rebrand the GST rebate as a “grocery support payment.”

“If things are so bad that the federal government needs to give you assistance for food, that's a bad thing,” she said. “No one should applaud you for that.”

The Rebel Roundup host added that middle-income Canadians needing grocery help is a sign of severe policy failure.

The actual fix, she said, is straightforward: make it easier to produce food, transport food, and get to work. “It's actually not hard to stop doing all the bad things you're doing,” she said, bluntly adding “you just have to stop doing them."

Rebel Roundup airs Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 11 a.m. MT, 1 p.m. ET.