Regina's $34 million electric bus fleet comes with no winter performance guarantees

Taxpayers have spent nearly $34 million on Regina's new fleet of electric buses and charging infrastructure, but government documents show there are no contractual guarantees the buses will actually perform in Saskatchewan winters.

The details were revealed in response to Order Paper Question Q-1122, submitted by Conservative MP Michael Kram.

According to the response, the City of Regina has purchased 20 electric buses, all of which are now operational, using federal funding from the Zero Emission Transit Fund.

The largest contract went to Nova Bus, which received $27.5 million before tax for 20 low-floor zero-emission buses awarded through a competitive request-for-proposals process.

A second contract worth $6.2 million before tax went toward charging infrastructure supplied by Siemens and Heliox equipment, including 20 charging dispensers, 40 overhead pantographs, and two pre-assembled electrical rooms.

Together, the contracts total $33.7 million before tax.

Despite the substantial investment, the government confirmed there are no additional guarantees, penalties, reimbursement provisions, or performance standards related to cold-weather operation or battery degradation beyond standard warranties.

Nova Bus provides a one-year comprehensive warranty and a battery warranty lasting six years or 500,000 kilometres. The manufacturer guarantees only that the batteries will retain at least 77 per cent of their original capacity during the warranty period. If battery capacity falls below that threshold, the company is expected to repair or replace the battery.

Notably absent are any guarantees that the buses will meet specified range targets during Saskatchewan winters, maintain service levels in extreme cold, or compensate taxpayers if winter performance falls short of expectations.

The charging infrastructure comes with an even shorter warranty. Siemens provides a two-year warranty covering major equipment, provided the city follows prescribed maintenance schedules. The agreement contains no additional penalties or reimbursement provisions if equipment underperforms.

The federal government announced $26.1 million in funding for Regina's electric bus project in February 2024, promoting it as part of Canada's transition to zero-emission public transit.