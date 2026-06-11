Carney Liberals have done nothing to advance Alberta pipeline under MOU, docs show

The Carney government has not issued a single order, directive, exemption, or regulatory amendment to advance pipeline construction under its much-publicized energy memorandum of understanding with Alberta, according to a newly released response to an order paper question.

In response to Conservative MP Arnold Viersen, the Privy Council Office admitted that despite signing the Canada-Alberta Memorandum of Understanding in November 2025, the federal government has not taken any regulatory steps to facilitate pipeline development.

Asked whether Ottawa had issued or prepared any orders, directives, exemptions, or regulatory amendments to support pipeline construction, officials replied simply: “No.”

The response reveals that no pipeline proposal has yet been submitted to the federal Major Projects Office for evaluation. As a result, no pipeline has been designated a project of national interest under the Building Canada Act.

While federal officials said they have discussed Alberta's proposed bitumen pipeline project with provincial representatives, those discussions have been limited to explaining the application process. The government acknowledged that Alberta is expected to submit a proposal by July 1, 2026.

The documents also show that Indigenous consultations on the pipeline have not begun because no application has been filed.

The federal government outlined an ambitious timeline under the implementation agreement, including pursuing a national-interest designation by October 1, 2026, and aiming to provide conditions necessary for construction to begin by September 2027.

However, those timelines remain contingent on Alberta first submitting a project application.

The memorandum was promoted as a major breakthrough in federal-provincial energy cooperation. But seven months after its signing, the government's own documents show no regulatory changes, no project designation, no Indigenous consultations, and no pipeline application before federal regulators.

The response was tabled in Parliament on June 10 by the Privy Council Office in answer to Order Paper Question Q-1108.