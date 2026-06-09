Taxpayer-funded theatre that showed explicit play to kids wants grants without questions

The Regina Globe Theatre is upset. However, it is not upset because students complained about being exposed to sexually explicit content during a school field trip to the Globe Theatre.

It is not upset because parents raised concerns afterward. And it is not upset because journalists reported on the incident—well, actually, they are upset about that too.

The taxpayer-funded theatre is upset because Members of Parliament asked questions. That is the controversy.

The Globe Theatre recently wrote to the House of Commons Heritage Committee to complain about Conservative MPs Kevin Waugh and Kerry Diotte after they questioned theatre officials about a controversial drag-themed production that had been shown to students as young as 14 years old.

The MPs were not rude. They were not hostile. They did not call for censorship. They did not demand that the production be cancelled. They did not demand funding cuts. They simply asked questions. And that is apparently too much accountability for some people in Canada's arts establishment.

What makes this story especially remarkable is that the concerns did not originate with politicians. They originated with students. Students who attended the performance later described feeling uncomfortable with what they saw. Some said the content was sexually explicit. Some said they felt trapped because they were attending as part of a school field trip. Parents complained. The media covered those complaints, including Rebel News's own Lise Merle. And then elected representatives did what elected representatives are supposed to do when taxpayers have concerns about a taxpayer-funded institution: they asked questions.

'It was horrible to watch': Saskatchewan students speak out on explicit drag field trip



The corrupt, lazy mainstream media sold Little Red Warrior and His Lawyer at the Globe Theatre as a 'trickster fable' to the public.



FULL REPORT by @LiseMerle: https://t.co/ZoBkpi3Qka — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 16, 2026

That is how democracy is supposed to work. But somewhere along the way, parts of Canada's publicly funded arts sector seem to have convinced themselves that accountability is optional. They seem to believe that government money should arrive without scrutiny, that taxpayers should fund their programming but remain silent about it, and that elected officials should approve the grants and then politely disappear. Sorry.

That is not how public funding works. The Globe Theatre receives taxpayer support. That means taxpayers have a right to know what they are funding, and taxpayers have every right to expect their elected representatives to ask questions on their behalf. In fact, that is literally why parliamentary committees exist. The Heritage Committee is not a fan club. It is not a promotional arm for government-funded arts organizations. It is an oversight committee.

Its purpose is to examine how public money is being spent. Its members are expected to ask difficult questions—sometimes uncomfortable questions—especially when children are involved.And let us be honest about what was actually being asked. Kevin Waugh, who represents Saskatchewan taxpayers, was not launching some kind of ideological crusade. He was asking why sexually explicit material was being presented to teenagers on a school field trip. Kerry Diotte was not trying to censor anybody. He was asking whether that was an appropriate use of public funding. Those are legitimate questions. Reasonable people can disagree about the answers.

But nobody should be offended by the questions themselves. What makes the theatre's complaint so revealing is that it reflects a growing attitude among publicly funded cultural institutions: an attitude that criticism equals censorship, that disagreement equals harassment, and that accountability equals persecution. It is an extraordinary level of entitlement.

Imagine a hospital administrator complaining because MPs questioned healthcare spending. Imagine a Crown corporation filing a complaint because parliamentarians scrutinized a project. Imagine a university writing angry letters because legislators asked about course content. We would laugh. Public institutions are accountable to the public. That is the deal. Yet some arts organizations seem to believe they occupy a special category where public money comes with no public scrutiny. They want government funding. They want tax dollars. They want grants. They want subsidies. They want access to your kids—and then they downplay degeneracy as spicy, cheeky, and saucy. But they do not want questions.

Unfortunately for them, those things come as a package. You do not get one without the other. Many cultural institutions pride themselves on challenging authority. They celebrate questioning power. They encourage difficult conversations. They claim to speak truth to power—until somebody asks them a difficult question. Then suddenly questioning authority becomes inappropriate, and tattling becomes the solution. Suddenly scrutiny becomes offensive. Suddenly accountability becomes a threat. The Globe Theatre had every opportunity to defend its programming.

It could have addressed the concerns raised by students. It could have reassured parents. It could have made its case before Parliament and before the public. Instead, it chose to complain about being asked. And that is the real story. Because the issue here is not one play. It is not even one theatre. It is a mindset.

Canadians are tired of being told that parents should not ask questions. They are tired of being told that taxpayers should pay the bills while keeping their opinions to themselves.If the Globe Theatre believes its programming choices were appropriate, then it should welcome the opportunity to explain why. But it should not complain when Members of Parliament do the job that taxpayers elected them to do.

Theatre is not above scrutiny. Government grants are not above scrutiny. And taxpayer-funded organizations certainly are not above scrutiny. The people paying the bills deserve answers. And the MPs asking those questions deserve credit for doing their jobs.