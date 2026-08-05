Regina mosque granted weekly permits to resume outdoor call to prayer

In a statement to Global News, the Regina Police Service said the mosque submitted information gathered through a neighbourhood survey conducted last month. Based on that information, police determined the request complied with the City's bylaw requirements.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   August 05, 2026   |   News   |   Be the first to comment

 

A Regina mosque has resumed broadcasting its outdoor call to prayer after receiving a series of week-by-week permits from police following a pause earlier this summer prompted by reported threats.

According to Global News, the Regina City Jamia Masjid has been granted renewed permits allowing it to play the Adhan, the Islamic call to prayer, outdoors each Friday before Jummah, the weekly midday prayer.

In June, the City of Regina issued a month-long permit allowing the Adhan to be broadcast once a week.

The latest approvals are being issued one week at a time under the city's noise bylaw.

In a statement to Global News, the Regina Police Service said the mosque submitted information gathered through a neighbourhood survey conducted last month. Based on that information, police determined the request complied with the City's bylaw requirements.

"Based on the information provided to the RPS, the request falls within City of Regina bylaw requirements. As such, the permit was re-issued on a week-to-week basis," police said.

As part of the permitting process, the mosque must apply each week before broadcasting the Adhan outdoors. Police said applications are assessed based on factors including the length and volume of the broadcast, the zoning of the area and the time of day the sound will be played.

The Adhan lasts less than three minutes. During previous broadcasts, the call to prayer was played through speakers mounted on top of the Regina City Jamia Masjid building.

In a social media post celebrating the latest permit approval, the mosque said the decision promotes religious freedom and "mutual respect" within the Regina community.

Stop Islamic Domination

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To Mayor Chad Bachynski and the Regina City Council: We, the concerned citizens of Regina, demand you immediately revoke the temporary permit allowing the downtown Jamia Masjid to blast the amplified Islamic call to prayer over loudspeakers, which disrupts our city core with noise audible over one kilometre every Friday.

This test of Islamic domination under the banner of multiculturalism has sparked widespread outrage over noise pollution. Yet police have responded by ramping up patrols around Muslim sites and warning that threats related to the controversy will be investigated under the enhanced hate crime provisions of Bill C-9, the Combatting Hate Act—even while they approved the disruptive broadcast.

Enforce the Noise Abatement Bylaw equally, silence these loudspeakers now, and stop Islamic domination in Regina!

Will you sign?

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.

https://mybook.to/sheila

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