Regina mosque granted weekly permits to resume outdoor call to prayer

A Regina mosque has resumed broadcasting its outdoor call to prayer after receiving a series of week-by-week permits from police following a pause earlier this summer prompted by reported threats.

According to Global News, the Regina City Jamia Masjid has been granted renewed permits allowing it to play the Adhan, the Islamic call to prayer, outdoors each Friday before Jummah, the weekly midday prayer.

In June, the City of Regina issued a month-long permit allowing the Adhan to be broadcast once a week.

The latest approvals are being issued one week at a time under the city's noise bylaw.

In a statement to Global News, the Regina Police Service said the mosque submitted information gathered through a neighbourhood survey conducted last month. Based on that information, police determined the request complied with the City's bylaw requirements.

"Based on the information provided to the RPS, the request falls within City of Regina bylaw requirements. As such, the permit was re-issued on a week-to-week basis," police said.

As part of the permitting process, the mosque must apply each week before broadcasting the Adhan outdoors. Police said applications are assessed based on factors including the length and volume of the broadcast, the zoning of the area and the time of day the sound will be played.

The Adhan lasts less than three minutes. During previous broadcasts, the call to prayer was played through speakers mounted on top of the Regina City Jamia Masjid building.

In a social media post celebrating the latest permit approval, the mosque said the decision promotes religious freedom and "mutual respect" within the Regina community.