Justice delayed — again — for deceased toddler Liam Riazati

You may recall that horrific story last September in Richmond Hill, Ont. A full-size Hyundai IONIQ 9 SUV crashed through the plate glass window of the First Roots Early Education Academy daycare centre. Shockingly, the vehicle kept going full speed ahead, smashing through a drywall wall before finally coming to a stop on the other side of the building.

The carnage that resulted was sickening. Liam Riazati, 18 months old, was killed. Five other toddlers ranging in age from 18 months to three years were rushed to hospital, two in critical condition.

A 70-year-old man driving a large Hyundai EV crashed into First Roots Early Education Academy daycare in Richmond Hill, Ontario, on Wednesday, killing a one-year-old boy and injuring six other children and three staffers.



FULL REPORT by @TheMenzoid: https://t.co/P7TVH2kDp6 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 12, 2025

The 70-year-old driver of the SUV was arrested at the scene. Vinay Kumar Gupta of Richmond Hill was charged with one count of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and two counts of dangerous operation causing bodily harm.

But in the aftermath, the question arises: what the hell happened on that September afternoon?

Did Gupta carry out a deliberate act of homicide/terrorism?

Did Gupta suffer a medical episode?

Was he impaired?

Did the SUV somehow malfunction?

Weather certainly was not a factor: it was sunny and dry on the day of the incident.

In the meantime, Gupta and his family members refuse to comment. Nor even apologize.

As well, the day after the incident, Gupta was (of course) released from jail on bail of $25,000. He must reside at his house, which isn’t far from the daycare centre. And he is forbidden to operate any vehicle or be in the possession of any keys that can operate a vehicle.

Last Monday, Gupta was supposed to make his next appearance in court in Newmarket. He was a no-show yet again, being represented by a student lawyer. The end-result: the matter has been put over to June 22.

In that regard, Gupta’s lawyer was seemingly trying to pull a fast one. Despite being told that the judge and the crown were available either on June 22 or July 3, Gupta’s lawyer suggested the date of August 24 — a day on which neither the judge nor the crown would be available. Nice try…

So it is that Gupta will finally face the music in less than two weeks after an astonishing nine months of ragging the puck. How gross is that?

And get this: even though it was noted in court that Gupta speaks English fluently, he has demanded a Hindi translator for his trial. Why? Our guess: yet another attempt to further delay the process.

It should be noted that even though an IONIQ 9 starts at $62,790, naturally the ever-beleaguered taxpayer will be on the hook for that Hindi translator… for a man who speaks English “fluently.” Talk about unbelievable gall vis-à-vis gaming the system.

Rebel News will continue to cover this case, especially since the mainstream media has seemingly lost interest in this travesty. Stay tuned for further details when we venture back to court in Newmarket on June 22. Of note: victim impact statements will be read during that appearance — this will make for a sad day indeed. But what is infuriating is that nine months after little Liam was killed, the family is STILL waiting for justice.

In the final analysis, this too is tragic — and infuriating.