Indigenous rugby star cops ban after vile Queen post

Caitlin Moran (left) Queen Elizabeth II (right)

An Australian women's rugby league star has been forced to sit on the sidelines by the NRL after she made an offensive social media post following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Indigenous Newcastle player Caitlin Moran copped the ban after a since-deleted Instagram post which featured a picture of the late Monarch with a caption which read “Todays a good fkn day, uncle Luke announces his tour, and this dumb dog dies Happy fkn Friday.”

The league's integrity unit investigated the incident with the competition handing down a one-game ban along with a 25% salary reduction for the season.

“The breach notice proposes a fine equivalent to 25 per cent of her current NRLW contract, wholly suspended, provided she fulfils a number of conditions,” an NRL statement read. “The breach notice also proposes a one match suspension in the NRLW. "The fine will be suspended for a period of 12 months to be payable immediately should the code be further breached in that period. “Rugby league is an inclusive game and has a proud and strong relationship with many communities. Regardless of any personal views, all players and officials must adhere to the professional standards expected of them and on this occasion, the public comments made by the player have caused damage to the game.”

Moran deleted the comment from her Instagram story a lengthy eight hours after posting it, drawing widespread backlash from social media commentators.

Sydney radio presenter Ray Hadley described the post as “perhaps the most reprehensible thing ever seen connected to rugby league”.