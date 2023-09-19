Inquiry of ministry finds 'special rapporteur' Johnston's $5M expense allotment went to Liberal insiders

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

By Sheila Gunn Reid JUSTIN TRUDEAU: Fire Liberal MP Han Dong! Contact Prime Minister Justin Trudeau directly to demand that he immediately kick Liberal MP Han Dong out of caucus. Send an email By Sheila Gunn Reid PETITION: Fire Liberal MP Han Dong! Sign the petition to demand that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau immediately kick Liberal MP Han Dong out of caucus. 10,284 signatures

Goal: 15,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Phone Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

An inquiry of ministry by Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner has forced the feds to reveal that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s handpicked “special rapporteur” and former governor general David Johnston had $5 million in expenses allotted to assist him in his role investigating Chinese election interference via sole-sourced contracts that went to Liberal insiders.

It's the first day of Parliament which means Order Paper Question responses were tabled. Two of mine were newsworthy. My latest:https://t.co/dsfkaOEixy pic.twitter.com/EJ69siTYbs — Michelle Rempel Garner (@MichelleRempel) September 18, 2023

Johnston dismissed the need for a public inquiry into foreign interference, citing the cost of the process.

The order paper requested funding and contract details to be disclosed on Navigator, a public relations firm and crisis think-tank hired by Johnston to assist with his closed-door investigations.

The firm was hired to provide “communications and advice support.” As reported by the Globe and Mail, those ties were subsequently cut by Johnston after revelations that the firm may have been representing now-independent (former Liberal) MP Han Dong.

Dong was accused of being a willing participant in foreign interference and was a subject under investigation by Johnston, calling into question the firm’s impartiality.

The inquiry further detailed that $5 million was set aside for Johnston for use on support systems required to fulfill his mandate. Navigator received the sole-sourced contract, which was subbed out from the legal firm retained to assist Johnston in his examination of confidential intelligence documents, Torys LLP.

Details show that the contract's total value reached $4,496,887.50 over a six-month period. It also shows that “expenses are not anticipated to reach the full value of the contract, in light of the Independent Special Rapporteur finalizing his work earlier than expected.”

In June, Johnston resigned in disgrace after being dogged by conflict of interest accusations, with the House of Commons passing a motion requesting he step back from the position.

Concerns about Liberal links to Torys LLP were raised by the ethics-monitoring organization Democracy Watch after it was determined that the lead Torys LLP litigator hired by Johnston, who was responsible for “obtaining, reviewing and analyzing” documents pertinent to his report on foreign interference, was Sheila Block — a longtime Liberal donor.

Donor records revealed that Block had donated $7,593.38 to the Liberals over the years, with the most recent donation in 2022. Democracy Watch had previously filed a complaint with the federal ethics commissioner over Johnston’s unusual appointment, citing violations of the Conflict of Interest Act.

In addition to Johnston’s longstanding relationships with high-ranking Liberals, including Justin Trudeau, his past ties to China brought his objectivity to study the issue of foreign interference into disrepute.

The former governor general made numerous trips to China, where three of his children were educated, and was awarded an honorary doctorate from Nanjing University in 2012 for his work establishing Confucius Institutes in Canada. The institutes were later identified as national security risks, and many of the establishments have since been barred from operating.

Johnston once claimed in Nanjing that it was his “home away from home.”

“It’s my home away from home.”



- David Johnston at Nanjing University, 2013https://t.co/vrwZ6vFjii https://t.co/amQdfBkorf pic.twitter.com/gRImKZxY4z — The Real Andy Lee Show (@RealAndyLeeShow) June 6, 2023

The investigation was further derailed after committee testimony undermined Johnston's initial report, which showed that he had received a curated supply of incomplete documents and intelligence briefings to make his final determinations on the scope of foreign interference.

His findings directly conflicted with testimony made by former Conservative leader Erin O’Toole.

When pressed under questioning, Johnston claimed in the same committee that the full public inquiry demanded by opposition parties and the public alike would be too lengthy and “expensive” to pursue, in his opinion, and would not result in “providing a light.”

Special Rapporteur David Johnston points out in committee that he feels an independent public inquiry into foreign interference would be too lengthy and costly.



Bloc MP Alain Therrien: I’m rather blown away. Is there a price tag on democracy? What is the value of democracy? pic.twitter.com/EV56s4GYH6 — The Real Andy Lee Show (@RealAndyLeeShow) June 6, 2023

A new public inquiry headed by a judge agreed to by all federal party leaders commenced proceedings on September 18. The initial report is expected to be delivered in early 2024.