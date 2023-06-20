Insights on parental rights regarding radical gender ideology in BC’s public schools

President of the Kids First Parent Association of Canada Helen Ward speaks with Drea Humphrey about radical gender ideology being taught in BC schools and how parents can get more involved.

As tensions continue to rise between those supportive of public institutions infusing sex and gender activism into lessons and those who are not, many parents on the opposition side are left questioning what exactly their rights are in this plight.

To provide some insight on this matter, I bring you an interview with Helen Ward, who is president of the Kids First Parent Association of Canada. The association has been committed to "protecting children's well-being and parental care" since 1987, including advocacy for parental rights when government overreach undermines parental-child relationships.

Using the recent act of a BC Kindergarten teacher showing students a drag queen story time without parental consent as an example of the types of parental rights battles occurring, Ward explains different events that she says have led to parents' inability to opt their children out of public school lessons they feel are not appropriate for their children.

Click on the video interview to hear Ward break down how changes to BC's Human Rights Code, a shift in which institution is responsible for school resources, and influences from gender identity activists have impacted today's curriculum. Ward also shares important advice on what parents can do to be more involved in their children's public education.

If you're tired of children being targeted by radical ideologies in schools and want to take action, sign and share our petition at StopClassroomGrooming.com.

