Instagram blocks Rebel News pages in response to C-18 - Rebel News

The outages began Friday night when some users reported a message on Rebel News accounts which read, "content from news organizations cannot be viewed in Canada in response to Canadian government legislation."

C-18, the recently passed Online News Act, forces social media companies, or "digital intermediaries," to pay news organizations when links are shared on their platforms.



In response to the Liberal government's shakedown on behalf of failing media companies, Meta, the parent company of both Facebook and Instagram, has begun blocking Canadian sites from some users.

C-18 is part of a slate of legislation brought forward by the liberal government to regulate the Internet. Bill C-11, the Online Streaming Act, forces broadcasters, including Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, Netflix, and others, to comply with Canadian Radio-television Commission requirements to pay for the creation of Canadian content and forces these platforms to boost Canadian content to Canadian viewers.

