Iowa governor Kim Reynolds slams hecklers with 'Iowa Nice' for interrupting DeSantis event

At the Iowa State Fair on Sunday, Governor Kim Reynolds had a spirited response to left-wing activists who tried to disrupt her conversation with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis during the "Fair-Side Chats."

Despite having an open invitation to join, former President Donald Trump chose to sit this event out.

Getting rowdy at the DeSantis chat with Kim Reynolds. This happened a few minutes ago, another skirmish happened and law enforcement removed some to the back of the event pic.twitter.com/MCPFFVGfkk — Iowa Starting Line (@IAStartingLine) August 12, 2023

Governor Reynolds, championing the polite reputation of her state, remarked, “Hey, you know what? We’re in Iowa! And in Iowa we’re ‘Iowa Nice.’ So let’s give everyone the opportunity to hear our candidates.” She made this comment as the activists were causing a ruckus with cowbells and whistles.

DeSantis is on stage at the Iowa state fair — largest crowd of the candidates so far…including a few protesters who are ringing cowbells and blowing whistles: pic.twitter.com/NcWSi9BwuS — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 12, 2023

“So we’ll stop until you do, but we’re all are going to have an opportunity to hear from each and every candidate,” she added.

Armed with whistles and cowbells, a few liberal demonstrators (Tshirts: “Bitches Get Stuff Done” & “Be Gay Fund Abortion”) aim to interrupt DeSantis at the Iowa State Fair



They just crank up the speakers pic.twitter.com/Zeb3bwcDpX — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) August 12, 2023

Some misleading social media videos painted a different narrative, implying that the commotion was from Trump supporters demanding his presence. However, on-ground reporters identified the real culprits, spotting them in tees with statements like “B***hes Get Stuff Done” and “Be Gay Fund Abortion.”

Eventually, law enforcement stepped in to escort the troublemakers out, emphasizing everyone's right to enjoy the fair without disruptions. To counteract the activists' noise, event organizers had an innovative response: they simply boosted the sound system volume, keeping the show going.