Irish minister wants to promote women in sports, but won't define what a woman is

On Friday's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, Ezra spoke with Ben Scallan, an Irish reporter for GRIPT Media, about a clip in which he asks Media Minister Catherine Martin to answer the question, "what is a woman?"

Hey Matt, journalist from Ireland here: I asked our female sport Minister "What is a woman?" in the context of an upcoming referendum on the role of women in society, and she replied that "The question is not relevant."https://t.co/5adXxFYkMS — Ben Scallan 🇮🇪 (@Ben_Scallan) September 1, 2023

The question is relevant to the discussion of whether or not Ireland should have a referendum to repeal articles of its constitution that refer to women having a role in the home. The constitution references making an effort to ensure that mothers should not have to work out of economic necessity if they want to stay home to raise their children.

"They say it's sexist and outdated," said Ben. "The government's position is that it's almost like you're saying all women belong in the kitchen and they should stay home, which is really not what it's saying if you read the actual text of it."

Martin took pains to avoid answering Ben's question, saying it's not relevant after all. "We're going to have legislation to remove a word from the constitution without even knowing what that word means," he observed.