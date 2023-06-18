A trio of Irish politicians/censors argue that law means not hurting other people's feelings
According to Green Party Senator Pauline O’Reilly, you can’t have an opinion, because that will make other people uncomfortable.
On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed a group of Irish politicians who seem to be making it their mission to enshrine censorship as the law of the land in Ireland. In a short clip of the Irish Green Party senator, Pauline O'Reilly, she claims that all law is about the restriction of freedom.
Ireland’s descent into authoritarianism continues.— Andrew Doyle (@andrewdoyle_com) June 15, 2023
This is Irish Green Party Senator Pauline O'Reilly weaponising the concept of “safety” to justify censorship and other encroachments on freedom of speech.pic.twitter.com/qdD59IDE07
"It’s an insane thing to say that all government is about shrinking your freedom, and that’s just something that’s normal and has to be accepted," Ezra argued. "That’s a bully’s idea, a madman’s idea, an authoritarian dictator's idea. That’s someone who doesn’t trust their friends and neighbours — but wants to rule over them."
Similarly, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee is defending Irish hate crime legislation and saying its opponents are "fringe" — even though polls clearly show a majority oppose the laws. Finally, Senator Joe O'Reilly argues that the Holocaust started with jokes. So we should... ban jokes?
