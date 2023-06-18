A trio of Irish politicians/censors argue that law means not hurting other people's feelings

According to Green Party Senator Pauline O’Reilly, you can’t have an opinion, because that will make other people uncomfortable.

  • By Rebel News
  • June 18, 2023
  • News Analysis

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed a group of Irish politicians who seem to be making it their mission to enshrine censorship as the law of the land in Ireland. In a short clip of the Irish Green Party senator, Pauline O'Reilly, she claims that all law is about the restriction of freedom. 

"It’s an insane thing to say that all government is about shrinking your freedom, and that’s just something that’s normal and has to be accepted," Ezra argued. "That’s a bully’s idea, a madman’s idea, an authoritarian dictator's idea. That’s someone who doesn’t trust their friends and neighbours — but wants to rule over them."

Similarly, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee is defending Irish hate crime legislation and saying its opponents are "fringe" — even though polls clearly show a majority oppose the laws. Finally, Senator Joe O'Reilly argues that the Holocaust started with jokes. So we should... ban jokes?

This is only an excerpt of Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch the full episode, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.

Censorship Europe News Analysis Ireland
