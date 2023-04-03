Irregular border crossings such as Roxham Road are now closed to illegal aliens – which means migrants will now likely relocate in Canada via regular border crossings

In late March, a new Safe Third Country Agreement between Canada and the U.S. was announced when U.S. President Joe Biden visited Ottawa. Essentially, the loophole that allowed illegal aliens to cross into Canada at irregular border crossings has been closed. (Of note: the deal was actually hatched about a year ago, but it wasn’t formally announced until President Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could stage their whiz-bang photo-op.)

While the disgrace that is the Roxham Road crossing between Quebec and New York state is apparently no longer an option for refugee claimants, as always, the devil is in the details. For while “irregular” crossings have supposedly been closed for those hoping to emigrate into Canada, it is expected that migrants will now simply try their luck at legal border crossings.

Indeed, as part of the renegotiated Safe Third Country Agreement, Canada is obligated to accept 15,000 refugee claimants this year hailing from Central America and elsewhere. It is expected that most will now arrive at the international airports in Toronto and Montreal.

Recently, Rebel News visited Pearson International Airport in Toronto to see if any migrants had already landed in Hogtown given that the clock is now ticking. Alas, it was hard to tell for certain if any illegal migrants from Central America had arrived. However, we did notice a welcoming centre set up within Terminal 1 specifically for Ukrainian migrants – and business was brisk.

We asked various workers at Pearson if there was a similar set-up at the airport for Central American refuge-claimants, but no responses were forthcoming.

As well, on the suggestion of an agent with Canada Border Services Agency, we reached out to the CBSA media relations department to find out what plans are in place to deal with non-Ukrainian migrants flying into Canada. At time of writing, we had yet to receive a response.

Stay tuned…