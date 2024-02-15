Is Quebec on the verge of a climate lockdown through Bill 50?

Minister Bonnardel's introduction of Bill 50, aimed at "promoting resilience to disasters," has sparked considerable debate over the potential implications for rights and freedoms in Quebec.

This bill, resembling the Public Health Act, proposes granting exceptional powers to the government during natural disasters, with renewal every 10 days. However, concerns are mounting, raising questions about the possibility of a future climate lockdown.

During the pandemic, the Public Health Act enabled the enforcement of stringent measures, including the controversial curfew, which faced legal challenges yet was upheld by the Court of Quebec. Now, with the prospect of similar emergency powers extended to environmental crises, discussions about democratic integrity and individual freedoms are intensifying.

Jérôme Blanchet-Gravel, editor-in-chief and president of Libre Media, delved into these concerns in his recent article titled "The Noose Tightens Around Freedoms in Quebec." He pointed out three alarming trends contributing to the erosion of rights and freedoms in Quebec.

Blanchet-Gravel highlighted the normalization of states of emergency, citing Minister Bonnardel's proposed bill as a concerning expansion of emergency powers. He cautioned against the gradual erosion of freedoms under the guise of responding to exaggerated threats, such as those posed by climate change.

Furthermore, Blanchet-Gravel drew attention to the growing influence of professional bodies in censoring dissenting voices, exemplified by Dr. Lacroix, who was temporarily suspended for two weeks by the College of Physicians for being critical of the health measures during the lockdown. He also noted a worrying trend of judicial decisions aligning with political interests, raising doubts about the judiciary's impartiality.

During the interview, Mr. Blanchet-Gravel expressed apprehension about the ideological shift regarding natural disasters, viewing them through the lens of climate activism rather than unfortunate events. He criticized the overzealousness in interpreting every weather phenomenon as a sign of impending ecological catastrophe, leading to excessive regulatory measures.

Regarding recent municipal actions, including the new prohibition on the use of all solid fuel-burning devices in Quebec City and the new restrictions on vehicle idling in the Outremont borough, Blanchet-Gravel condemned what he sees as disproportionate measures driven by ideological agendas rather than practical solutions.

GREEN INSANITY!



QUEBEC CITY has decided, because of the air quality deterioration, to PROHIBIT the use of all solid fuel-burning devices throughout the territory starting from 12:00 PM on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, until the lifting of this notice. https://t.co/jt643n3Wi0 — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) February 7, 2024

In conclusion, Blanchet-Gravel urged citizens to remain vigilant and informed, warning against complacency and blind acceptance of government measures. He emphasized the need for critical thinking and media literacy to navigate increasingly complex socio-political landscapes.