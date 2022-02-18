Is this really a national emergency? Alexa Lavoie reports from Ottawa

Alexa Lavoie and Ezra Levant discuss where French-speaking truckers are gathering, and a recent press conference about the Emergencies Act.

  • By Rebel News
  • February 18, 2022
  • News Analysis

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra catches up with Rebel News' Quebec-based journalist Alexa Lavoie (follow @ThevoiceAlexa on Twitter) for an on-the-ground update on the state of Ottawa under the Emergencies Act.

Alexa also discusses where French-speaking truckers are gathering, and the two talk about a recent press conference about the Emergencies Act:

