Is this really a national emergency? Alexa Lavoie reports from Ottawa

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra catches up with Rebel News' Quebec-based journalist Alexa Lavoie (follow @ThevoiceAlexa on Twitter) for an on-the-ground update on the state of Ottawa under the Emergencies Act.

Alexa also discusses where French-speaking truckers are gathering, and the two talk about a recent press conference about the Emergencies Act:

FROM OTTAWA:



Legal experts denounce Trudeau “power grab”

MPP Randy Hillier, along with Professor of Law Bruce Pardy, Ottawa criminal lawyer David Anber, Ottawa family lawyer and bencher Cecil Lyon, and Alberta trucker Sandy Williams.

February 17, 2022

