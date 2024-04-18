Islamic body objects to 'terror' label despite Jihadi shouting 'Allahu Akbar' as he stabbed priest

The Islamic Council of NSW (ICNSW) has faced criticism after condemning the police's classification of a stabbing at Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley as a terror attack.

The incident, carried out by a Jihadi who shouted "Allahu Akbar," targeted Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel.

Despite the attacker's claim that he acted because the priest disrespected Islam, ICNSW argued against labelling it as terrorism, citing the perpetrator's 'known mental health issues.'

🚨 The Islamic Council of NSW have CONDEMNED POLICE for declaring the stabbing of Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel by a young Jihadi shouting Allahu Akbar a terror attack—even though the terrorist explained he did it because the priest disrespected Islam.



This stance has drawn ire online, with the ICNSW accused of downplaying the severity of the attack and undermining efforts to combat terrorism.

The ICNSW's statement claimed the terror designation sends a 'dangerous message,' suggesting that terrorism is 'exclusively associated with Muslims.'

Shocking footage of the incident streamed live from the church showed parishioners rushing to aid the bishop as screams echoed through the church.

Authorities have established Strike Force Petrina to investigate the incident in collaboration with the joint counterterrorism investigation team, involving NSW Police, AFP, and other Commonwealth agencies.