Police finally declare Sydney church stabbing a 'terror incident'

NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb has officially labelled the stabbing at Wakeley church as a 'terror incident', amid warnings against vigilante actions from Premier Chris Minns.

At a press conference held on Tuesday, Commissioner Webb condemned any form of vigilantism, stating: "There is no such thing in Australia in taking the law into your own hands"

"You will be met by the full force of the law if there is any tit for tat violence in Sydney over the coming days," she said.

The incident, which resulted in 30 people being treated by paramedics, also saw 20 police cars damaged in subsequent riots that erupted as outraged community members descended upon the church.

The attack targeted Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel during a church service, with the assailant, a 15-year-old boy, inflicting multiple stab wounds on the cleric.

Shocking footage of the incident streamed live from the church showed parishioners rushing to aid the bishop as screams echoed through the church.

Following the attack, a furious mob of thousands gathered near the church, leading to violent riots that required over 100 police officers, 30 vehicles, and PolAir helicopters to quell.

Outside the church, a witness confirmed the attacker had yelled 'Allahu Akbar' repeatedly during the incident.

Acting Assistant Commissioner Andrew Holland revealed that the alleged attacker, known to police, sustained severe injuries to his hands during the incident.

The teenager, not a regular attendee at the church, is currently under police guard at an undisclosed location.

Rumours of retaliatory actions against the assailant were rife, with online commentators claiming his fingers had been chopped off in revenge.

The extent of his injuries remains unclear though he was photographed with a bandaged hand following the incident.

"Reports are that he has injuries to his hands - I don't know the extent of those injuries at this point," police said.

Authorities have established Strike Force Petrina to investigate the incident in collaboration with the joint counterterrorism investigation team, involving NSW Police, AFP, and other Commonwealth agencies.