Israeli tanks stationed at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza amidst tense standoff with Hamas

The situation at Al Shifa became critical as approximately 650 patients were caught in the midst of intense exchanges of fire between Hamas militants and the Israeli military. The Israeli army claimed that the hospital was concealing a Hamas command center located in an extensive network of tunnels underneath, rendering it a primary target in their campaign to gain control of northern Gaza.

At a summit in Saudi Arabia, leaders from Arab and Islamic nations strongly urged for a cessation of hostilities in Gaza. They categorically dismissed the notion that Israel's actions against Palestinians could be defended as self-defense.



