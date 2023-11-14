Israeli tanks stationed at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza amidst tense standoff with Hamas
The situation at Al Shifa became critical as approximately 650 patients were caught in the midst of intense exchanges of fire between Hamas militants and the Israeli military. The Israeli army claimed that the hospital was concealing a Hamas command center located in an extensive network of tunnels underneath, rendering it a primary target in their campaign to gain control of northern Gaza.
Israeli tanks arrived at the entrance of Al Shifa, Gaza City's main hospital, on Monday. Meanwhile, Israeli forces conducted an operation in a nearby children's hospital, which had reportedly been converted into a base for militants, where it was believed hostages were being held.
The situation at Al Shifa became critical as approximately 650 patients were caught in the midst of intense exchanges of fire between Hamas militants and the Israeli military. The Israeli army claimed that the hospital was concealing a Hamas command center located in an extensive network of tunnels underneath, rendering it a primary target in their campaign to gain control of northern Gaza.
At a summit in Saudi Arabia, leaders from Arab and Islamic nations strongly urged for a cessation of hostilities in Gaza. They categorically dismissed the notion that Israel's actions against Palestinians could be defended as self-defense.— Rebel News USA (@RebelNews_USA) November 14, 2023
MORE: https://t.co/oOhnyuKAKt pic.twitter.com/n3IJZUvPaJ
President Joe Biden emphasized on Monday the necessity of safeguarding the hospital. This statement came alongside a confirmation from a US official about the existence of a militant command center beneath the hospital, reportedly utilizing fuel intended for patient care.
Hamas has refuted the accusations of using the hospital as a major operational base.
Speaking to reporters, Biden stated that “My hope and expectation is that there will be less intrusive action,” calling the situation around the hospital “very difficult.”
'Disgraceful': British patriots defend war memorial from Hamas supporters in London— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 14, 2023
An anti-Israel rally went ahead on Armistice Day, prompting fears of vandalism or desecration of monuments.
"We're here to remember the fallen," a British war veteran told me yesterday at a… pic.twitter.com/6RBoURdQNK
The Israel Defense Forces disclosed their focus on Rantisi Hospital in the city, which previously served as a pediatric hospital before the conflict escalated. The hospital underwent evacuation as the IDF aimed at the alleged militants they accused of cowardly taking refuge inside.
“Underneath the hospital, in the basement, we found a Hamas command and control center, suicide-bomb vests, grenades, AK-47 assault rifles, explosive devices, RPGs, and other weapons, computers, money, etc.,” said IDF spokesman Rear Admr. Daniel Hagari at a press conference Monday, according to the Times of Israel.
More Australians favour supporting Israel, with 31% backing the nation's right to defend its citizens compared to just 7% in-principle support for Palestine.— Rebel News Australia (@RebelNews_AU) November 14, 2023
MORE: https://t.co/2XcCGyaPMm pic.twitter.com/STfjDFOvnI
“We also found signs that indicate that Hamas held hostages here,” he said, adding that Israel had intelligence backing up the claim but cautioning, “This is currently under our investigation.”
“Hamas hides in hospitals,” Hagari added. “Today, we will expose this to the world.”
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.