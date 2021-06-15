“It is an absolute negligent crime against Canadians”: Derek Sloan on experimental COVID vaccines

Rebel News interviewed Hastings—Lennox and Addington MP Derek Sloan while he was campaigning in B.C. recently. Sloan is no stranger to controversy. Since being ejected from the federal Conservative caucus, he has made national headlines for speaking on issues which most politicians don't dare to touch.

Most recently, Sloan has been rallying support across the country for more scrutiny of vaccine passports, and mass vaccination of Canadian children. He describes himself as not being much of a fan of politics, which allows him to speak on issues that Canadians are facing without fear of political blowback.

In his latest initiative, Sloan has petitioned the government of Canada to protect our ethical, legal and moral rights to informed consent regarding, as he puts it, experimental COVID-19 vaccines which are being administered under emergency orders. Specifically referencing the vaccination of minors, Sloan claims that based on Health Canada research, the chances of a minor dying of COVID-19 are lower than dying of the seasonal flu in Canada.

Sloan, along with a panel of Canadian doctors and scientists, are hosting a summit on Parliament Hill this Thursday to discuss whether vaccinating Canadian minors for COVID-19 on a mass scale is ethical and necessary.