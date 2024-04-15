Canadian colleges and universities still implementing COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Several Canadian colleges and universities continue to mandate COVID-19 vaccination for students enrolled in health-related courses as 2024 unfolds.

“It’s unclear what science supports this policy,” questions a post from the group Students against Mandates (S.A.M.) on X.

These Canadian medical schools mandate the Covid-2019 'vaccine', today in 2024, for health care students! It's unclear what science supports this policy. Here's the list: https://t.co/e3GeETzsc9 #StudentsAgainstMandates pic.twitter.com/mtiSd5dYu6 — Students Against Mandates (@S_A_M_CDN) April 12, 2024

From coast to coast, encompassing prestigious institutions like the University of British Columbia, the University of Toronto, and Dalhousie University, the grassroots collective of Canadian students dedicated to upholding informed consent and bodily autonomy has compiled a comprehensive list of those still enforcing COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Former federally employed scientist and molecular immunologist Laura Braden denounced the “dangerous, unnecessary, and ineffective gene therapy” mandates as the epitome of misguided policy.

Is this for REAL?! Mandating a dangerous, unnecessary, and ineffective gene therapy by places of so-called “higher learning”. The penultimate failure of academia in Canada. https://t.co/UVDYSDLrJR — Laura Braden, PhD 🇨🇦🐭 (@FairfieldView) April 13, 2024

As it stands, Health Canada has yet to release a risk versus benefit analysis justifying the market authorization of the novel, modified RNA products for youth. This was first requested by Ontario physician Dr. Marc Benoit in the spring of 2021. He was told that feelings, not facts, were driving the decision to expedite authorization.

Nonetheless, the University of Toronto was one of the first Canadian universities to go above and beyond the "two-dose" COVID-19 vaccine requirement and implement a booster mandate in the fall of 2022.

Canadian institutions funded, conducted and approved what statistician turned author Regina Wattell coined “hate science.” The theoretical modelling went viral in legacy media for claiming that simply hanging out with unvaccinated people put everyone at risk. It attempted to scapegoat the unvaccinated when it was clear that the COVID-19 products were not curbing viral transmission or infection.

Former PhD statistician turned author @ReginaWatteel reveals COVID scientific fraud that extended beyond misinformation, aiming to deceive, vilify, and advocate harm against a specific Canadian group, setting the stage for future vaccine mandates.



MORE @ https://t.co/q1sU5KC2MD pic.twitter.com/CsWwTX8Hdy — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) April 2, 2024

Institutions endorsing the widely discredited simulation study that compared vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals opted to overlook fraud accusations, underscoring the pressing need to create scientific protections and transparency to prevent the weaponization of data leading to public manipulation.

Institutions supporting Fisman's debunked vaccinated vs. unvaccinated 'study' ignore fraud allegations, highlighting the urgency of enhancing scientific scrutiny and transparency to curb misrepresentation & public manipulation.



View the full responses @ https://t.co/KQotJIIFVO pic.twitter.com/dddSUJUMwK — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) April 5, 2024

It was well documented by 2022 that recipients of COVID-19 vaccines experienced a rapid decline in immunity within mere months of injection, despite natural infections, which was sharply contrasted with the resilient immunity maintained by the unvaccinated.

With a questionable safety profile and evidence that injection contaminants can and do interact with DNA, one must ask: what is the scientific justification to continue with unethical, illogical and infringing COVID-19 vaccine mandates, if not for coercion and compliance?