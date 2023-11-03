Health Canada scrutinized for lack of COVID-19 vaccine risk-benefit analysis

Despite Health Canada’s continuous claims of COVID-19 vaccine safety and efficacy, concerns continue regarding the lack of transparent data and calculations that demonstrate the vaccines' alleged benefits outweigh their potential risks.

Public Health Ontario has reported a COVID-19 vaccine adverse event incidence rate of 0.06%, as reported by the Globe and Mail, that is being cited as affirmative evidence that the COVID-19 vaccines are “overwhelmingly safe.”

Even though they refer to this as “fresh evidence,” it is not fresh, since most adverse events had substantially fizzled out by January 2023, around the same time that booster uptake dwindled.

Adverse events are massively underreported, as confirmed by senior Health Canada official Dr. Celia Lourenco. According to the United States’ Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, an official website of the department of Health and Human Services, less than 1% of vaccine adverse events are ever reported.

What adds to the controversy is the revelation that Health Canada has never conducted a quantitative risk-versus-benefit analysis for the mRNA vaccines. This fact has come to light after Rebel News first began inquiring into the matter in the spring of 2021.

The absence of such an analysis raises questions about the basis for authorizing these novel biologics for adolescents aged 17 and under, as first explained by emergency room physician, Dr. Marc Benoit.

Dr. Benoit had requested this analysis but was told that "feelings" rather than facts were the driving force behind the decision to expedite vaccine authorization.

Health Canada stated that its review of COVID-19 vaccines was “based on a qualitative risk-benefit calculation” due to their “limited understanding of the virus and disease at the time.”

This contradicted information available from the CDC at the time, which indicated that the risk of complications for children was higher for the flu than for COVID-19; messaging that shifted with the push to vaccinate children aged 12 and up through fear mongering social media and video messaging campaigns.

Efforts to obtain the risk analysis calculation used to justify the vaccines' authorization have faced resistance from Health Canada who has filibustered access to information requests and repeated media attempts ever since.

When it was recently discovered that COVID-19 vaccine vials are laced with contaminants, Health Canada responded with reassurances about meeting regulatory safety standards but did not address the specific quantitative risk-versus-benefit analysis requested.

The lack of clear information about the benefits and potential risks of the mRNA vaccines raises serious questions about the government's commitment to transparency and the welfare of Canadians. Despite repeated attempts, Health Canada has not provided the public with this analysis that would demonstrate the vaccines' safety and effectiveness.

This lack of transparency, coupled with the admission that "feelings" drove the initial decision to expedite vaccine authorization, has led to increased scrutiny of Health Canada's competence and commitment to safeguarding the health and well-being of its citizens.

Canadians are left waiting for clear and verifiable data that will shed light on whether the benefits of these vaccines truly outweigh their potential risks.