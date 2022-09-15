Is the war on natural immunity over?

E-transfer (Canada):

A recent study in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) found that natural immunity reigns over vaccine-induced immunity.

Surprisingly, the study findings do not conclusively detail what exactly was discovered. It is possibly the first time that authors have discovered that COVID-19 vaccine-induced immunity may actually hinder natural immunity — something experts ignored by mainstream media have been saying all along.

The study was conducted on a large cohort of children over a six-month time period.

The authors observed and reported on the “protection conferred by Pfizer’s BioNtech BNT162b2 vaccine and by previous SARS-CoV-2 infection against infection and coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19)–related hospitalization and death in children 5 to 11 years of age.”

It looked at a total of 887,193 children. Of those children, there were 193,346 SARS-COV-2 infections that occurred between March 11th, 2020, and June 3rd, 2022.

Of the infected children, 309 were known to be hospitalized and seven were known to have died.

Approximately 30% of the children included, a total of 273,157 participants, had received at least their first dose of the Pfizer injection between November 1st

2021 and June 3rd 2022.

Shockingly, the authors only detail one mediocre conclusion as their finding:

“The rapid decline in protection against omicron infection that was conferred by vaccination and previous infection provides support for booster vaccination.”

However, the charts that the authors conclusively published paint a much different picture.

Chart A depicts children who were vaccinated beginning in November. It clearly details that vaccine-induced immunity goes into negative space within five months of the first injection.

Chart B represents vaccinated children who have not been previously infected and those who had been previously infected. Again, immunity levels drop on a steep decline within five months post-vaccination.

Chart C and D are where things get interesting.

Chart D shows the effectiveness of natural immunity from previous infection among the vaccinated. This still dives into the negative within seven months post-vaccination.

Looking at Chart C, which measured the effectiveness of previous infection against reinfection among unvaccinated children, immunity wanes over time but much more gradually. Even after eight months, it still hovers above 50%. The longest observation of natural immunity shows that it continues well into positive territory after sixteen months!

Why do the vaccinated cohorts have protection that goes negative even if they have natural immunity, too?

The mainstream media and our supposed experts told us that hybrid immunity, or just that gained from vaccination alone, was far superior to natural immunity.

Global News reporter Rachel Gilmore, who may have gotten her facts wrong in her September 2021 headline piece titled “Fact check: No, natural immunity doesn’t replace vaccination, experts say,” features a clip of Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health.

Hinshaw says that the best chance at achieving herd immunity is to be vaccinated.

It was a reoccurring theme in the mainstream media last fall as they amplified alleged CDC findings.

Even in spite of data from Israel in August of 2021 that found natural immunity to be superior to vaccine-induced, the novel injection swindlers at City News worked hard to debunk this fact.

Up until now, natural immunity was always known to be superior to anything. Fauci knew it then but perhaps he needs to listen to his own advice.

This study in the NEJM confirms what many have already known — that natural immunity reigns superior to artificial immunity.

Not only does it confirm the strength of natural immunity, it also paints an alarming picture.

While these injections become negatively effective after a few short months, they may very well destroy the protection that would have been garnered by natural immunity.