J.K. Rowling in talks for Harry Potter TV series, trans activists plan boycotts and leaks

"Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling is reportedly in discussions with Warner Bros. Discovery to create a seven-season series based on her books, but trans activists are already organizing boycotts due to her personal views on sex and gender.

Although no deal has been finalized, the U.K. publication Metro reports that the proposed series would air on HBO Max, with each of the seven books receiving its own dedicated season.

Rowling is expected to be involved in the project, possibly as a producer. However, critics of Rowling's opinions on sex and gender—that biological sex matters and that biological females should be allowed protected spaces where biological males are not allowed, regardless of their gender identities—are already pledging to boycott the series.

Wizarding News, a Harry Potter fan outlet established in 2002, now reporting on the "demise of J.K. Rowling's legacy," resurfaced a tweet from a year earlier warning Warner Bros. about the potential consequences of collaborating with Rowling.

The tweet from May 2022 stated, "Warner Bros. Discovery is officially on notice. If they pursue a continued relationship with JK Rowling, we will continue calling for a boycott of their franchise." The tweet referenced the disappointing performance of Fantastic Beasts and suggested that Warner Bros. should have learned their lesson.

If they buy out Rowling and let other creative forces develop new content, that might work.



But anything that includes JK Rowling in any role whatsoever is a nonstarter. She must be fully excised, and the taint of her bigotry must be far, far away. — [email protected] (@HPANA) May 21, 2022

The outlet added that they might accept a new Harry Potter series if Rowling were bought out and excluded from the creative process entirely. However, they insisted that any involvement by Rowling would be a nonstarter, stating, "She must be fully excised, and the taint of her bigotry must be far, far away."

As news of a potential deal began to circulate last week, they reiterated their warning to Warner Bros. Discovery, stating that any Harry Potter TV show made with or by Rowling would face loud and constant protest, including leaks ahead of the release.

Rowling also faced boycott threats over the recently released Hogwarts Legacy video game, with some critics refusing to give the game a good review due to their opposition to the author. The game rose to the top of the sales charts in spite of the massive boycott effort and bad reviews.