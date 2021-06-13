Federal politicians sell falsehoods about the climate crisis while flying private jets
Is the prevailing attitude about Alberta oil and gas currently infesting Ottawa fuelled by a lack of knowledge, or plain old bigotry? Our federal politicians decry the Canadian oilsands, yet continue to fly their private jets and drive gas-guzzling cars.
Well, Robbie Picard of Oil Sands Strong has a plan to educate the decision makers in Ottawa about the benefits of our homegrown fossil fuel industry.
"I don't give a crap if the NDP leader wore a mask or not, but I do care he drove a BMW," says Picard. "The people that support the NDP and Green Party federally are being sold a bunch of falsehoods."
This is only an excerpt of last Wednesday's episode of The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. To watch the full episode, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.