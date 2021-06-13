Federal politicians sell falsehoods about the climate crisis while flying private jets

Is the prevailing attitude about Alberta oil and gas currently infesting Ottawa fuelled by a lack of knowledge, or plain old bigotry? Our federal politicians decry the Canadian oilsands, yet continue to fly their private jets and drive gas-guzzling cars.

Well, Robbie Picard of Oil Sands Strong has a plan to educate the decision makers in Ottawa about the benefits of our homegrown fossil fuel industry.

"I don't give a crap if the NDP leader wore a mask or not, but I do care he drove a BMW," says Picard. "The people that support the NDP and Green Party federally are being sold a bunch of falsehoods."

