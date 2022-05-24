Rebel News Banner Ad - Banner Ad Alberta

Jailed pastors and broken promises: Why Alberta's Jason Kenney resigned

Sheila Gunn Reid joined David Menzies to talk about the events leading up to Jason Kenney's resignation.

  • By Rebel News
  • May 24, 2022

After passing an internal leadership review with 51.4% approval, Jason Kenney announced Wednesday night that he would be stepping down and triggering a leadership race for Alberta's United Conservative Party.

