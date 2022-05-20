Jason Kenney Resigns; COVID Protest Court Victory for Albertans

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies, and gentlemen – and the rest of you – in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.

What a bombshell! Unexpectedly, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced he’d be stepping down as leader of the UCP on Wednesday evening. Sheila Gunn Reid will offer her thoughts on the future of this party.

And score one for freedom! The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms secured a major court victory which saw Judge Michael Dinkel rule that a Chief Medical Officer of Health order under which their client, Brad Carrigan, was charged does not apply to protests. Adam Soos will have all the nitty-gritty details.

And letters; we get your letters; we get your letters every minute of every day. And I’ll share some of your responses about a tale of two cities, the biker-version. Namely, why were those motorcyclists who comprised Rolling Thunder were demonized and vilified by the Ottawa authorities, yet bikers were warmly welcomed with open arms to Port Dover’s Friday the 13th gathering? Wow, looks like little Port Dover trumps the nation’s capital when it comes to respecting our rights and freedoms…

Those are your Rebels, now let’s round them up…