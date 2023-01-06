Finale: Censors want to reprogram Jordan Peterson & Woke schools are obsessed with kids' sexual orientation

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies, and gentlemen — and the rest of you — in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.

So, the Ontario College of Psychologists wants to “reprogram” Dr. Jordan Peterson? His alleged crime? Well, apparently Dr. Peterson espouses the wrong… political views? Sheila Gunn Reid has all the disturbing details.

Remember when the educrats running public schools were concerned with, you know, kids learning stuff… like reading, writing and arithmetic? So why is it that these uber-woke educrats are now seemingly obsessed with the sexual orientation and sexual identity of young children? Tamara Ugolini will try to make sense of it all.

And letters, we get your letters, we get your letters every minute of every day. And you had plenty to say about my monologue regarding Erin O’Toole’s recent essay denouncing those F Trudeau flags. That’s right: the former leader of the Conservative Party of Ontario is more concerned about the hurt feelings of Prime Minister Blackface McGroper rather than those Canadians whose rights and freedoms are being trampled by the Justin Trudeau Liberals… which kinda explains why O’Toole is the former, rather than the current leader of the Conservatives, doesn’t it?

Those are your Rebels, now let’s round ’em up…