Ministers talk tanks on Wellington Street & the frontline doctor afraid to speak out against COVID-19 restrictions

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies, and gentlemen — and the rest of you — in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.

Well, the Emergencies Act inquiry continues to soldier along — and what a week of dramatic testimony, from lawyer Brendan Miller being escorted out by security to certain Liberal cabinet ministers allegedly “joking” about sending in tanks to disperse the demonstrators? What a knee-slapper! Rebel News Chief Reporter Sheila Gunn Reid has all the details.

And Tamara Ugolini flew all the way to Berlin, Germany to take in the World Health Summit and while there she came across a frontline doctor who knew the response to COVID-19 would cause harm… but alas, he chose to remain silent. Tamara has the nitty-gritty…

And letters, we get your letters, we get your letters every minute of every day. And you had plenty to say about three Chinese police stations allegedly operating in the greater Toronto area. But when it comes to our politicians and law enforcement personnel, this is apparently a matter of, “nothing to see here, folks, move along, move along…” We visited Unbelievable.

In any event, those are your Rebels, now let’s round ’em up…