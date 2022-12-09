Balenciaga has too much in common with the Ontario Ministry of Education

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies, and gentlemen – and the rest of you – in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.

Did you have the misfortune of checking out the latest marketing campaign for luxury retailer Balenciaga? It was, in a word, grotesque. Inexplicably, the campaign made use of images of child pornography, pedophilia and satanism. And yet, hey, where is the cancel culture mob when you really need ‘em? Our Seattle-based correspondent Katie Daviscourt will try to make sense of it all.

And there is a disturbing “gender identification” survey making the rounds in Ontario schools right now. It seems as though the Ministry of Education is less concerned with the academic standards of students – which are plummeting by the way – and more interested if little Johnny or Janie is queer or bisexual or transgendered or pansexual. What the hell? Tamara Ugolini will join me to examine this latest inappropriate front to minors…

And letters, we get your letters, we get your letters every minute of every day. And you had plenty to say about the Trucker Freedom Convoy 2.0 – relax, Liberals – we’re talking toy trucks this time...

Those are your Rebels, now let’s round ’em up…