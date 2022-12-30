Weak American borders and mixing vaccines together!

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies, and gentlemen – and the rest of you – in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.

Our Seattle-based correspondent Katie Daviscourt recently visited the airport in El Paso, Texas, and she discovered several dozen illegal aliens literally sleeping on the floor. And get this – more illegals are coming to this airport – and other U.S. venues – daily. Katie has all the disturbing details…

And Tamara Ugolini will be joining me to weigh in on what might very well be the latest COVID-19 scandal. This is to say: various health necromancers advise that COVID vax boosters can be given concurrently or co-administered with other vaccines like the flu shot or standard childhood routine vaccines. But this advice seems to directly contradict the manufacturers’ advice given that both Pfizer and Moderna state there is “no information on the co-administration” of either vaccine with other vaccines. Holy… what’s going on here?

And letters, we get your letters, we get your letters every minute of every day. And you had plenty to say about my recent appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight in which we discussed the ongoing sordid saga regarding “Busty Lemieux”. He’s that shop teacher with enormous fake breasts. And get this: evidence is mounting that this dude might be a sexual pervert – not that the Halton District School Board gives a rodent’s rectum, mind you.

Those are your Rebels, now let’s round ’em up…