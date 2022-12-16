Do you think there are Antifa drag queen story time events in Russia?

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies, and gentlemen – and the rest of you – in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.

Our Seattle-based correspondent Katie Daviscourt went to cover a drag queen event at a brewpub last weekend. It was all about promoting perversity – er, I mean, diversity, as well as love and tolerance. But outside the restaurant, more than 100 Antifa types were on hand. And they swarmed and physically assaulted Katie, stealing her phone in the process. We are not going to let this stand, and Katie will join me to explain all.

And what’s really going on in Russia these days? Well, our New York-based reporter, Jeremy Lafrado, just got back from Moscow. And his conclusion: if you’re getting your information from the lamestream media, it’s best you take that info with a shovelful of salt…

And letters, we get your letters, we get your letters every minute of every day. And you had plenty to say about General Motors inviting Rebel News to a press event at their Ingersoll, Ontario plant – only to disinvite us once we got there. Gee, why would that be? Were they acting on a request from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who was also attending? If so, GM’s egregious behaviour makes sense: you don’t want to make enemies of those in political office in case GM needs another taxpayer-funded bailout in the near future…

Those are your Rebels, now let’s round ’em up…