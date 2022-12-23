'What gift would you get Trudeau if you were his secret Santa?': Your letters to Rebel Roundup

Welcome to Rebel Round up, ladies and gentlemen, and the rest of you, in which we discuss some of the best commentaries of the week by your favourite rebels. I'm your host, David Menzies. Well, actually, I have a correction. There are no rebels to interview this week. They've all left for their Christmas time holidays. I can't say I blame them.

So what are we going to do in the meantime? Well, thankfully a lot of you have sent in your letters to rebel staff and this is my big Santa's sack full of them. And why don't we just read some of those letters? Maybe it's a letter that you wrote.

Let's check out some of the letters sent by all of you:

From Tom MacGregor:

What gift would you get Trudeau if you were his secret Santa?

Well, you know what, Tom, that's great. I think some of the gifts I can't get them because they're on some prohibitive list right now. And the other gift is something he would probably never wear in a million years, namely our bestselling t shirt. That would be the Justin Castro t shirt. That might hit a little too close to home.

From Faith Jones:

Hi, David. My question I would like to ask is this how do you keep up the strength and determination to keep doing the job you do? With all the trials and tribulations that get thrown at independent media in this country? I struggle as a simple citizen to keep up the fight for truth. What is your secret or mantra to keep strong during these times?

Well, faith, what a nice letter that is. You know, I think it says I am completely incompetent in every other facet of life. I mean, something happens to my car, I pop the hood, I pretend I know what I'm doing. I don't know anything. I go into Home Depot, see all these real men buying real lumber and real power tools. They're going out to build a tree house or something. I can't do that. I guess this was my calling. And. And hopefully here's something. Maybe when this crazy time that we're in, when things settle down and there's a pendulum swing back to normal times, maybe I'll be proven that Rebel news and other independent media. It was we who were on the right side of history.

From Robert Pariseau:

If we actually do wind up defeating the establishment media to the point of them losing their licenses and getting them off the air, then what?

Well, I guess then we let the free market kick in. That rewards the winners and penalizes losers whatsoever. Thus, is how it should be. And, you know, you raise a good point, Robert. This is one of the promises by Pierre Poilievre, the hopefully future prime minister of Canada, assuming he's going to keep those promises.

And this is one he can't go back on. He has talked about defunding the mainstream media. He has talked about taking away that billion dollars plus from the CBC. And if he flips on that, that will give me stomach palpitations to no end, I'll tell you. So, let's get rid of the safety net for the mainstream media and let them survive like we do. We ask for donations. We sell subscriptions. That, I think, folks, is the most honest way to earn a living, not to take money right out of your purses and wallets.

From Kevin Hardy:

What's up, Menzoid, I was wondering what you think of the idea of you auctioning off a bottle of that Four Roses bourbon you drink? can't find a drop in the Maritimes.

Oh, that's a shame. By the way, if you are going to buy Four Roses, there are three kinds. There are the four roses, there's the single barrel, and there's the small batch. Always, always, always. By the small batch, it's about ten bucks more than the base level. But as the saying goes, you get what you pay for.

I probably arrange to send you a bottle of four roses, my friend, but I'm almost sure I'd be breaking some kind of crazy inter-provincial liquor law. So I'm sure you'll find another bourbon that will make you happy. Merry Christmas to you.

