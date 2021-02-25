Jen Psaki says “any allegation” against Andrew Cuomo should be reviewed

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

White House Press Sec. Jen Psaki has weighed in on the sexual harassment allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, stating “any allegation should be reviewed.”

In a White House press briefing on Thursday, Psaki was asked by a journalist about the allegations made by former Cuomo aide Lindsey Boylan, who accused the Democrat of unwanted kissing and touching when she worked for him.

“The president has been consistent in his position. When a person comes forward, they deserve to be treated with dignity and respect. Their voice should be heard and not silenced,” said Psaki. "And any allegation should be reviewed."

Psaki’s remarks, as reported by Fox News, follow calls from New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio who demanded an independent investigation of Cuomo on Thursday.

Boylan, formerly the deputy secretary for economic development and special advisor to Cuomo, alleged on a Medium essay on Wednesday that the governor had sexually harassed her. She also claimed that Cuomo had members of his staff arrange meetings with her, where he made inappropriate sexual comments.

As previously reported by Rebel News:

Boylan alleges that Cuomo’s top female staffers also “normalized” his behavior. Boylan, the former deputy secretary for economic development and special advisor to Cuomo, said that he sought her out and even had staffers arrange meetings with her where he made a number of inappropriate comments.

Boylan said that Cuomo propositioned her to play strip poker during a flight from an event in Oct. 2017, in an essay she published on Wednesday.

Cuomo’s office denied the claims in a statement to the press. "As we said before, Ms. Boylan's claims of inappropriate behavior are quite simply false," said Cuomo’s press secretary, Caitlin Girouard.

Girouard also released a statement on behalf of four current and former employees who were on October 2017 flights with Boylan and Cuomo, saying “We were on each of these October flights and this conversation did not happen.”