Jim Caviezel’s ‘Sound of Freedom’ hits resounding high with $150m box office triumph

Jim Caviezel extended heartfelt thanks to fans as his latest film “Sound of Freedom” made a stunning splash at the box office, crossing the $150 million mark.

At age 54, the acclaimed actor showed his gratitude via a X post on Thursday, appreciating the robust support for the movie which provides a chilling portrayal of human trafficking. The film is an offering from Angel Studios, renowned for creating the faith-based TV series, “The Chosen”.

Thank you for supporting Sound of Freedom! Thanks also for all the prayers for me - I'm feeling much better and am energized by all the awareness that we've brought to the issue of child trafficking. God's children are not for sale! — Jim Caviezel (@reallycaviezel) August 3, 2023

The film has racked up an impressive $155,000,017 by Wednesday's close of business, as per Box Office Mojo.

Brandon Purdie, who spearheads theatrical distribution at Angel Studios, expressed in a weekend press release, “Throughout our fourth weekend, audiences have continued to show up and support SOUND OF FREEDOM, and our theatrical partners have given us ample real estate to meet that continued demand.” He also confidently predicted, "We now know that this incredible film is going to surpass the $150 million mark domestically, and we’re strongly positioned to go well past that.”

Indeed, the movie has been making significant waves at the domestic box office, surpassing Tom Cruise’s “Mission: Impossible” and the DC superhero flick, “The Flash”. As of Wednesday, the seventh installment of Mission: Impossible pulled in $143,350,787, while The Flash fetched $107,975,616.

In Sound of Freedom, which draws upon true events, Caviezel dons the role of Tim Ballard, an erstwhile federal agent turned savior, who undertakes a perilous mission to liberate a young girl trapped in South American sex slavery.

Looking forward to global reach, the studio disclosed in July that the popular movie is gearing up for international release, hitting theaters in South Africa, Australia/New Zealand, Latin American nations, the U.K., and Ireland between August and October, as per a press statement. The movie is set to reach more countries in the coming weeks, the studio added.