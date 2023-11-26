Cringe! After President Biden FLIRTS with a six-year-old, we ask the question: is Joe Biden the next Fergie Olver?

By Ezra Levant BOOK YOUR TICKET! Rebel News is heading to the Caribbean with Holland America from March 23 to 30, 2024, and we want you to join us! In addition to all the wonderful onboard activities and excursions, cruisers will also enjoy intimate evening cocktail receptions and dinners with our VIP celebrity guests as well as with other like-minded Rebel fans. For more information about the ship, and cruise package options, and to book a cabin, please visit RebelNewsCruise.com. LEARN MORE

And they called it “puppy love”…

Um, no, actually. Nobody called it that…

We speak of U.S. President Joe Biden’s interaction the other day with a six-year-old girl. It took place during a Thanksgiving celebration at a naval base in Norfolk, Vir. That we note the age of the girl, you already know this is no feel-good story.

Please check out the video evidence of the Prez thinking that a six-year-old might be a 17-year-old. Jeepers creepers!

Indeed, if one is an octogenarian male who misidentifies a six-year-old gal as a 17-year-old… well, that can only lead to trouble. Big time. And to think we’re talking about the Commander-in-Chief here…

But the latest Biden blunder sent us into déjà vu mode. You see, the Prez hitting on a Grade 1 student suddenly brought back a flood of memories pertaining to the all-time creepiest game show host in the history of game shows. That would be Canada’s own Fergie Olver.

Fergie Olver started out his career as a sportscaster. We kid you not: he is most famous for his catchphrase, “How ‘bout those Blue Jays?” Not exactly Shakespearean, but it kind of caught on for awhile.

Alas, Fergie should’ve remained in the jock-sniffing business because when he branched out into game shows, he became responsible for the most cringe-worthy Canadian content of all time. Please check out video of Fergie flirting with elementary school age girls and ask yourself: why didn’t anyone dial 9-1-1?

The fact that he did his creepy shtick right in front of his cohost and wife at the time, Catherine Swing, makes matters even more disturbing.

Fergie and Catherine would later divorce – shockers! – and Fergie Olver would later fade away into obscurity.

But President Biden has at least another year left in the limelight. So, c’mon, man! Leave them kids alone! Don’t be a Fergie “How ‘bout those little girls?” Olver.